Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 68,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $590.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $605.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

