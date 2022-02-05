Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,215,828 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.18% of Viavi Solutions worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 486,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,026,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $75,179.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,799 shares of company stock worth $361,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

