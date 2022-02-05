Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 155,117 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,117 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.55% of Children’s Place worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLCE. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PLCE. TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.15. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Children’s Place’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.