Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 247,642 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,642 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.63% of QuinStreet worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 78,357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.