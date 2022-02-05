Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 29,926 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,926 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.14% of Merit Medical Systems worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $55.01 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

