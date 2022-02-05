Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 33,526 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 595,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,526 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.64% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $454.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 2.12. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

TACO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

