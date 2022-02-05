Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 346,543 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,970 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 346,543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.12% of TripAdvisor worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $373,217,000 after acquiring an additional 717,951 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in TripAdvisor by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,163 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $98,701,000 after buying an additional 181,656 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,060,962 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $69,764,000 after buying an additional 164,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,421 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $78,440,000 after buying an additional 300,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

