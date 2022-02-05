Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 624,214 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 624,214 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.44% of Tenneco worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $10.03 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The firm has a market cap of $823.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

