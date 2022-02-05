Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 216,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.29% of Air Transport Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATSG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 135,080.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,386,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,921 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after acquiring an additional 750,442 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,183,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 229,785 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,059,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of ATSG opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.