Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after acquiring an additional 231,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,583,000 after acquiring an additional 195,288 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,998,000 after buying an additional 217,575 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,007,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,133,000 after buying an additional 424,923 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,430 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $88.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

