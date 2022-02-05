Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,864 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIT. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 75.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $95.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.61 and a 1 year high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

