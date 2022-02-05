Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,985 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.85% of CURO Group worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the third quarter valued at $126,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CURO opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $565.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.70. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

CURO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

