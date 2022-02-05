Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGTF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. increased their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS ARGTF opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. Artemis Gold has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

