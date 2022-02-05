Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) is Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s 3rd Largest Position

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,276,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,801 shares during the quarter. Artisan Acquisition makes up approximately 1.4% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Artisan Acquisition were worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARTAU. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000.

Shares of ARTAU stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Artisan Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

