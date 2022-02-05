Arweave Price Tops $38.95 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $36.33 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $38.95 or 0.00093807 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016860 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

