Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Shares Down 2.9%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.38. 21,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.

About Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.