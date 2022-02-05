Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $189.55

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.55 ($2.55) and traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.69). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.69), with a volume of 128,406 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £202.98 million and a P/E ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 200.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 189.55.

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Rita Dhut purchased 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £4,662.99 ($6,269.14).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

