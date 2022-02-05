AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.32. AssetMark Financial reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 110,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,270. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

