Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,036.00 (IBFK)

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (CURRENCY:IBFK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $826,072.70 and approximately $15,036.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00051529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.87 or 0.07245970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00056503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,446.10 or 0.99810741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00053684 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Coin Profile

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.

Buying and Selling Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as İstanbul Başakşehir Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

