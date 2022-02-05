Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.22

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and traded as high as $17.37. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 54,734 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.