Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.52

Shares of Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.52 and traded as low as $11.30. Astronics shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 104 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $355.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

