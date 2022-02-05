Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 631.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.8% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE:ATO opened at $105.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.