AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. 132,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,838. The company has a market capitalization of $891.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in AudioCodes by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,082,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,222,000 after purchasing an additional 244,218 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in AudioCodes by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 774,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 185,809 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 48,785.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AudioCodes by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

