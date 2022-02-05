Aurox (URUS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $518,333.00

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. Aurox has a market capitalization of $37.64 million and approximately $518,333.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aurox has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for $72.12 or 0.00174189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00042797 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00110393 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

