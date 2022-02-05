Automata Network Reaches Market Cap of $76.54 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Automata Network has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $76.54 million and $8.53 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00052187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.48 or 0.07254813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00056302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,503.92 or 0.99852407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

