Avalanche Trading 10.7% Higher This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $19.26 billion and approximately $744.14 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $78.56 or 0.00189049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00033207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.44 or 0.00388497 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00072859 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 245,135,429 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.