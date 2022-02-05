Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,004 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Avantor worth $31,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Avantor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Avantor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 206,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

