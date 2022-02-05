Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $624.00.

Several research firms have commented on AVASF. Barclays downgraded shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 624 ($8.39) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Avast stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Avast has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

