Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Axon Enterprise worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $142.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -357.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.09 and a 12 month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $61,453,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 425,160 shares worth $78,396,779. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.