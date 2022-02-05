B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,982,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,535,698 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.19% of B2Gold worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.48.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.