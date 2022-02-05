Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Banner worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BANR opened at $61.34 on Friday. Banner Co. has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

