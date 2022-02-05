Bao Finance (BAO) Achieves Market Cap of $7.15 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and $177,976.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.66 or 0.07252392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00057561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,568.71 or 0.99935871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00054047 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.