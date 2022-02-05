Barclays PLC Buys 17,087 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 127.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Equity Bancshares worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 202,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $552.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

EQBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $278,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,182 shares of company stock valued at $307,417 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

