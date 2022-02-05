Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 385.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDP stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 988 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

