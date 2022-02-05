Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of SmartFinancial worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 19.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $26.54 on Friday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $445.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

