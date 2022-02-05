Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of AngioDynamics worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 446,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 15.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 30.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 228,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,970 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in AngioDynamics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $796.80 million, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

