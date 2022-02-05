Barclays PLC Sells 12,184 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,184 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 652.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

