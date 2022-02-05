BASIC Market Capitalization Tops $35.23 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $35.23 million and $723,078.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00110410 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,907,615,997 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

