Beam Price Tops $0.37 (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000897 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $39.92 million and $6.42 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00018845 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 106,864,320 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

