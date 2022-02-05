Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 467.67 ($6.29).

BEZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 490 ($6.59) to GBX 600 ($8.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 462 ($6.21) to GBX 531 ($7.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.16) to GBX 495 ($6.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 488.20 ($6.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 507.80 ($6.83). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 454.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 413.89.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

