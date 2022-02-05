Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $1,218.90

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.25 or 0.00193214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00031889 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.00382116 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00067737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

