Belt Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Belt has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.12 or 0.07223310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00053448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,571.36 or 0.99824160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00052695 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

