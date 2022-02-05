BENQI Market Capitalization Achieves $22.64 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar. BENQI has a market capitalization of $22.64 million and approximately $21.58 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.79 or 0.07205629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00053595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,444.67 or 0.99751285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053084 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006433 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

