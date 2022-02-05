Berry Data (BRY) Price Up 1% This Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Berry Data has a market cap of $981,232.26 and approximately $172,959.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00051160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.71 or 0.07208464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,536.96 or 0.99848974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00052664 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

