Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $564.23

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 564.23 ($7.59) and traded as low as GBX 411 ($5.53). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 425 ($5.71), with a volume of 4,963 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 564.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 787.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.01 million and a PE ratio of 4.75.

Best of the Best Company Profile (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

