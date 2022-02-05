Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Tops $0.0931 on Major Exchanges

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0931 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $644,849.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 39,632,856 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

