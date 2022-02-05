Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.44

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) reached a new 52-week low on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $38.44 and last traded at $39.95, with a volume of 1419080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 23.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 336.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,427,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

