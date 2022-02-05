BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,007 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.63 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

