Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.44

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.44 and traded as low as $3.98. Biomerica shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 48,679 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -0.70.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biomerica by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter worth about $217,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.