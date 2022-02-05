Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) versus ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Financial Analysis

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Birchcliff Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 72.20%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76% ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Volatility & Risk

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million 3.64 -$43.16 million $0.26 20.85 ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

ECA Marcellus Trust I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Birchcliff Energy.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

